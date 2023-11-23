Captain Hook, played by Edinburgh’s own Grant Stott, hooked himself a bag of Taylors Boxing Day Curry crisps and a “baddie bag” at the launch of this year’s panto.

At the Festival Theatre this year’s show is The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan with other main characters played by Allan Stewart celebrating his 25th year as a dame, Jordan Young as Smee, Clare Gray and the group Flawless as the pirates.

Taylors Snacks are bringing some extra festive flavour to this year’s Panto as the local sponsors, and the audience can enjoy samples of their full seasonal range of festive flavours at the Festival Theatre from Saturday 25 November, when the panto opens.

Flavours include Gingerbread Popcorn, Boxing Day Curry Crisps and Pigs In Blankets Crisps. There will also be giveaways and competitions to take part in.

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan is produced by the world’s biggest pantomime producer, Crossroads Pantomimes.

Captain Hook at the Press launch of Peter Pan Panto at Festival Theatre PHOTO Greg Macvean

Press launch of Peter Pan Panto at Festival Theatre

Kieran Lynch from Portobello who plays Peter Pan with Joran Young who plays Smee PHOTO Greg Macvean

Clare Gray grabs a bag! PHOTO Greg Macvean

