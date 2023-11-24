A care home in Edinburgh pulled all the stops to mark a special anniversary.

It was party time at Care UK’s Murrayside, on South Beechwood, as residents and team members came together to celebrate the home’s fifth birthday.

On the day, team members organised a host of games and musical activities to get everyone’s feet tapping, including a special karaoke and dancing session.

Adding to the festivities, the home’s chefs prepared colourful, tasty birthday cupcakes for everyone to enjoy.

Marion Clark, a resident at the home, said: “Thank you to everyone who set up this wonderful day for us/”

Suzanne Welsh, Home Manager at Murrayside, added: “We had a fantastic time celebrating our fifth birthday in true Murrayside fashion – with plenty of music!

“It’s been an incredible five years, and we’re grateful for everyone who was part of this journey with us. From hosting memorable themed events for the community to joining in nationwide initiatives to promote reading or make residents’ wishes come true, it’s safe to say we’ve been busy – but we wouldn’t change it for the world.

“We’re excited to see what the future has in store for us; may the next five years be as exciting as the previous ones!”

Murrayside care home has been specially designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence. The care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities, and has its own cinema, hair salon and café.

To find out more about Murrayside, please contact Customer Relations Manager, Cliona Robertson, on 0131 516 2487, or email cliona.robertson@careuk.com

For more general information, please visit careuk.com/murrayside

