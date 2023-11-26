Elite League: Cardiff Devils 6, Fife Flyers 0

Fife Flyers’ winning run skidded to a halt when they were shutout at Cardiff Devils. The Kirkcaldy club kept the game tight for the first two periods, losing both 1-0, but the flood gates opened in the third.

And the Scots were outshot 49-20 on the night.

It took Devils 7min 19sec to open their account when Cole Ully netted but it was not until the 33rd minute that the home side went 2-0 up, Cole Sanford scoring.

The scoreline stayed the same until the second break but Devils added to their total 46 seconds into the final session, Ully scoring his second.

Joey Martin added No 4 less than three minutes later and Ully completed his treble for 5-0 with less than seven minutes remaining.

And the home side, cheered on by over 3,000 fans in the Vindico Arena, added the sixth from Joshua Waller with under three minutes left.

PICTURE: Jillian McFarlane captured this moment as Fife entertained Manchester on Saturday. Picture courtesy of the Elite League

