Property experts bring 16 years of experience to their top legal team.

A city law firm has appointed a new Legal Director to support its surge in growth across its legal services.

Gibson Kerr has appointed Jamie Robertson to join the firm’s property department strengthening the company’s residential conveyancing team in Edinburgh.

Jamie makes the move from the firm Blackadders LLP, where he worked his way from Senior Solicitor to Legal Director in just three and a half years.

The Aberdonian studied law at Robert Gordon University attaining a number of academic awards during his time there and is still involved with the university, tutoring the next wave of budding lawyers.

Qualifying in 2014, Jamie brings with him extensive knowledge of the property sector, with more than a decade of experience in the industry and is particularly skilled in all aspects of residential conveyancing.

Jamie said: “There was a real synergy to what I was looking for and what Gibson Kerr are striving towards. They have a clear plan and strategy which is coupled with a real hunger to succeed. It made for a really attractive prospect for me.”

“Gibson Kerr have recently recruited a host of talented new staff and the firm has ambitions for expansion. To be at a firm that has such an appetite makes complete sense to me and I am happy to bring my experience to the table to help Gibson Kerr flourish.”

Jamie’s enthusiasm for the industry doesn’t stop at 5pm. He has even set up his own TikTok account, ‘propertylawyerjamie’, to discuss notable updates and trends, as well as cutting through the legalese behind property work.

Jamie’s appointment follows news of Gibson Kerr adding five new members of staff to its personal law and family law departments as the firm eyes up expansion opportunities.

Scott Rasmusen, Managing Partner and Head of Propertyat Gibson Kerr said: “Jamie has the perfect blend of experience, knowledge and management skills that we’re looking for and we are sure he will add an abundance of value to our growing team.

“By adding fresh talent to our Edinburgh and Glasgow bases, we’re building strong foundations for continued growth. These are certainly exciting times for Gibson Kerr and we expect our clients to benefit from the skills and professionalism of our talented team.”

Gibson Kerr dates back more than 100 years and was acquired by Partners Scott and Fiona Rasmusen in 2005. Fiona is Head of Family Law, Partner Lindsay Maclean, who joined the firm in 2007, is Head of Personal Law, and the Property team is headed by Scott Rasmusen.

https://www.gibsonkerr.co.uk/

