This week at the council

On Tuesday at 10am the council’s “audit” committee meets. It is called the Governance, Risk and Best Value Committee and it exists to oversee what the council is doing. The convener is an opposition politician.

The papers are here with details of how to join the webcast.

There is little else happening except the usual planning meetings and then a meeting of the Edinburgh and South East City Region Deal Joint Committee. All of the surrounding local authorities are involved in this funding deal involving both the UK and the Scottish Governments including the building of the new concert hall between St James Quarter and St Andrew Square. This is now underway with calls upon the local authority in Edinburgh to pay more than the first agreed £5 million due to spiralling building costs.

Infrasisters

On Friday night the Infrasisters will ride the city streets…calling for better cycling infrastructure for cyclists – and women cyclists in particular.

Read more here about why you might join them.

The InfraSisters rode the streets of Edinburgh with lots of lights and music PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Fitness Open Day

There is an open day at Ainslie Park Leisure Centre on Saturday 2 December when you can try before you buy.

More details here.

Billboards

A heads up that from 11 – 17 December 2023 artworks by Scottish Barbadian artist Alberta Whittle are to be exhibited across Edinburgh on a series of large scale billboards and advertising spaces as part of BUILDHOLLYWOOD’s UK-wide ‘All About Love’ commission curated by Zarina Rossheart. The public art project celebrates the legacy of All About Love, the seminal text by cultural critic, feminist theorist and author bell hooks. The exhibition with Alberta Whittle is staged in collaboration with the National Galleries of Scotland.

Against the backdrop of political and social turbulence, Alberta invites us to come together to confront difficult truths from both the past and our present times, in order to find collective healing. Often drawing on profoundly personal materials, poetic imagery, and intimate stories, Alberta’s message is ultimately one of hope; hope for a different future, and a call for us to ‘invest in love’.

The works in this outdoor exhibition, taking place at 12 locations in Edinburgh include Market Street, Newhaven, Haymarket and Leith. They are drawn from original watercolours featured in Alberta Whittle’s largest solo exhibition to date at the National Galleries of Scotland. Free to visit, Alberta Whittle: create dangerously is open at Modern One until 7th January 2024.

December issue

It is already the last week of November and we are working hard on producing the December edition of our newspaper.

If you have any last minute stories for us then wing them to us immediately. And if you would like to make sure of your own copy of the paper then please sign up.

Please do subscribe to our monthly newspaper if you can – we deliver by mail in compostable envelopes, and the subscription helps us to keep on bringing you the news for free. So far this year we have produced these ten issues.

Sign up here.

