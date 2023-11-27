Netball Scotland has announced the appointment of former EIFF boss Ken Hay as Interim Chief Executive Officer, on Monday for a one year term.

Ken Hay is described by his new employer as an “experienced leader with a rich and varied career leading people, organisations and sectors through challenge and change”. His expertise is considered pertinent as Netball Scotland aims to “forge a strong path forward in a rapidly evolving sports environment”.

Lucy Faulkner, Chair of Netball Scotland said: “Ken brings exactly the kind of strategic vision and operational excellence that Netball Scotland requires at this pivotal moment.

“His leadership is set to propel us towards achieving our ambitious objectives and enhancing our impact both on and off the court.”

Ken Hay said: “I am honoured to take on the role of Interim CEO at Netball Scotland. I am passionate about sport and the transformative impact it has for individuals and communities across the country. It’s a time of great potential for netball as a sport and this organisation, and I look forward to applying my experience in strategic development and change management in driving forward our mission.”

Netball Scotland believe that Ken brings with him a wealth of experience, “demonstrating his ability to drive strategic development, business growth, and operational excellence”. Mr Hay’s previous roles include leading the Edinburgh International Film Festival and Filmhouse Cinemas until the pandemic, Accountable Officer of Scottish Screen managing the transition to the establishment of Creative Scotland in 2010, and chairing sector bodies, Festivals Edinburgh and Culture Counts.

He is said to have a strong commitment to the principles of “diversity, equity, and inclusion (EDI), fair work, and environmental sustainability”, values which resonate with the ethos of Netball Scotland.

Lucy Faulkner said: “Ken’s entrepreneurial approach and proven track record in leadership are what Netball Scotland needs to navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

Netball Scotland is enthusiastic about the direction Ken will provide as the organisation continues to champion the growth of netball and its community throughout Scotland and convert its strategy ‘D27: Closing the Gap’ into reality.”

