Now that the Festival is over I have settled down to city life again with bar and restaurant openings taking place all over town. Here are just a few suggestions for you to try:

The Botanist, St James Quarter

Not to be confused with the Jolly Botanist in Morrison Street, this new stylish, lively, cool bar, and restaurant at St James Centre, is all about quirky cocktails and signature hanging kebabs. With live music every weekend, and Botanist Bingo on the first Wednesday of every month from 8pm, with one musician and 3 chances to win, this is bingo reimagined. They also have a Sunday roast every weekend, served with maple glazed carrots, roast potatoes, minted greens with almonds and gravy.

The new bar and restaurant is located in the building next to St Mary’s Cathedral where you used to collect parcels from John Lewis and has created around 50 to 60 new jobs. The brand is known for its grand botanical inspired interiors and there is also a dedicated outdoor seating terrace.

Herringbone, Abbeyhill

I might be a bit late to the party on this one but I finally got around to visiting Herringbone, Abbeyhill on 3 Royal Terrace. This beautifully and sympathetically converted former public convenience, is now a fabulous bar and restaurant, with friendly, efficient staff, serving seasonal food all day and 30 wines by the glass, local craft beers and cocktails. And while the weather might not be balmy enough to sit on their lovely outdoor terrace, it’s worth noting for when the weather warms up. And even for confirmed carnivores like myself, do try their ‘watermelon steak’, that oozes flavour and has the texture of a tuna sashimi. I’m a total convert.

Whisky and Chocolate Pairing, Tipsy Midgie

Colin Hinds, who recently won the Whisky Guru of the Year at the recent Scottish Bar & Pub Awards and runs Tipsy Midgie Whisky & Gin Drinkery, which also won Benromach’s Whisky Bar of the Year at the same awards, runs bespoke whisky and chocolate pairing events that will tantalise your taste buds and create new experiences.

Book in advance for tastings on Fridays – Sundays in October on the website.

