East of Scotland 12-and-under tennis boys, coached by Reuben Henry, are off to Nottingham shortly and national finals after travelling to Bideford, Devon, to win a qualifying group.

The squad comprised Myles Shanley, Arthur McKinlay, Mitchell Tasker, Patrick Gilchrist, Coby Stewart and Seth Kandasamy.

The team defeated Hertfordshire and Warwickshire as well as drawing with the hosts to emerge unbeaten.

The girls didn’t have so far to travel to Jesmond, Northumberland, where under the watchful eye of coach Jack George-Burnell, they gave a good account of themselves by beating North of Scotland but losing out to group winners Durham and Cleveland in a tie which hinged on three tight tie-break singles deciders.

Squad – Elodie Dick, Natalia Augustynska, Shanaaya Rastogi and Kana Saito.

