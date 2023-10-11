Police in Edinburgh have announced that at around 2.55pm on Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, the body of a man was discovered next to an industrial estate in Newhailes Road, Musselburgh.

Formal identification is still to take place, however the next of kin of missing man Martin Sinnett, 70, has been informed.

There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

