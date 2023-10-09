Evergreen Chris Harris powered to 14 points and a bonus as Glasgow Tigers opened up a 14-point lead over favourites Poole Pirates in the Cab Direct Championship Grand Final, first leg, at Ashfield in the West of Scotland.

Tigers, sponsored by Allied Vehicles, accumulated 52 points with Poole scoring 38. Pirates’ top riders both scored nine points and a bonus, Richard Lawson, a former Glasgow racer, and Steve Worrall who used to ride for Edinburgh Monarchs.

The return leg is in Dorset on Wednesday.

PICTURE: Chris Harris in the pits by Taylor Lanning

Like this: Like Loading...