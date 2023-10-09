The second leg of the Bass Rock Shore Angling League’s winter series will be held on Wednesday night (October 11) and it is a Dunbar Rover which means that anglers can fish their favourite marks.

The boundaries are the toilet block at Belhaven to the toilet block at Whitesands and registration is at Dunbar Harbour from 6pm to 6.30pm.

Fishing is from 7pm to 10pm and secretary James Ogilvie reminded anglers that only sizeable fish should be brought to the scales for the weigh-in.

The scales close at 10.20pm and entry is £10 with prizes for the heaviest bag and the heaviest fish.

Three other matches to note. The Iain Reid two-day memorial match is on Saturday, November 4 and Sunday, November 5 with registration for both days between 8am and 9am at the end car park at Kirkcaldy Promenade.

Only 50 pegs are being created for the measure and return match and the bait restrictions are lugworm and mackerel.

Entry is £40 and the match is a counter towards the Penn Sea League. Contact Davie Dobbie on 07940 111729 or Alan Combe on 07872 899791 for details and there are prizes for first, second, third, zone and heaviest fish.

The Arbroath Winter Cod Open is on October 28 and registration is at the Victoria Car Park, Arbroath, from 2pm to 2.15pm and fishing from 3pm to 9pm. Boundaries are Carnoustie to Ferryden.

The weigh-in is from 9pm to 10pm and there is a one rod, three-hook maximum. The heaviest cod prize is £250 and other prizes include the three heaviest bags.

Contact Stewart Falconer on 07759 379978 or Allan Saunders on 07387 655760. High tide is 14.40 and low tide 20.37.

Mike and Chris’s Winter Heaviest Cod League incorporates five sweepstakes on Saturday nights in darkness on November 18, December 2, January 13 and 20 and February 3. Boundaries are Carnoustie to Ferryden Lighthouse and entry is £10, Contact Chris on 07872 944807 for details.

PICTUE: Mike Horn with a fine fish. Contributed.

