This week at the council

On Monday the Licensing Board meets under the Convenership of Lib Dem councillor Louise Young to discuss some new licences or some amendments to those already granted. In addition the annual financial report is published showing the amount of income and expenditure incurred by the committee. The report mentions that recruitment is a problem, but if the number of staff is increased then the in year reserves of £693,000 will be eaten into.

The Licensing Report for 2022-23 prepared by Police Scotland which is also in the papers, states that as at 31 March 2023 there were 1,950 licensed premises in Edinburgh.

On Tuesday the Governance Risk and Best Value committee meets led by Convener Cllr Kate Campbell. This committee oversees a lot of accounting and other important reports, including the 2022/23 Annual Audit Report. In the report one statement is made which cannot be viewed in isolation. The report states: “Completion of the audit process confirmed that the Council operated within its revised fiscal resources in 2022/23, reporting an overall underspend of £13.675m against its budget.” It is important to realise this report deals with last year’s finances. The council discussed a potential gap of around £14 million in the Edinburgh Integrated Joint Board’s finances earlier in the week. This board runs the Health and Social Care services provided by the council.

On Wednesday the Planning Review Local Body meets and will likely refuse eight retrospective applications for change of use permission to change from a main residence to short-term letting.

On Thursday the full council meets.

Cllr Macinnes is presenting an unusual All Party motion about the council’s relationship in future with the EIJB and the need to recalibrate the relationship of that body with the council.

One of the motions by Cllr Kumar (who has just been selected as the SNP candidate for Edinburgh South) relates to the under-15 Carlton Cricket Club team – which we reported here.

As part of the meeting agenda the Leader provides a monthly report which is copied below.

Loading…

Bonfire Night

Police in Edinburgh have launched Operation Moonbeam to keep everyone safe this November. If you see any evidence of planned attacks or if you witness any attacks on emergency services then you are asked to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Read more below.

Flotilla of lights

Next weekend this event will liven up the canal between Harrison Park and the Leamington Lift Bridge.

Active travel

Work is due to begin today on a new active travel route – space for walking, cycling and wheeling – in Granton.

This path will run between Pennywell Road roundabout and Gypsy Brae along Marine Drive and West Shore Road. Thel route will link in with significant future improvements such as North Edinburgh Active Travel Connections and active travel as part of the regeneration of Granton Waterfront to create a comprehensive and coherent active travel network for journeys to and around Granton Waterfront.

Read more here.

View from Marine Drive

