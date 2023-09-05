The first side from Scotland to win a national (UK) age-group cup, Carlton under-15 cricketers will be the centre of attention when the Grange Loan club hold their annual prize giving and barbecue on Friday evening.

Captained by Fergus Foley, the squad – 15 players were used on the journey through to Saturday’s final victory over Banstead (Surrey) – are pictured on the famous Lord’s dressing room balcony.

Fergus won the toss and although the decision to bat brought a slightly below par total of 107-7, not for the first time in the competition the bowlers rose magnificently to the challenge and contributed massively to an eventual eight run win.

Banstead, whose former players include England Test caps Rory Burns and Jack Richards, came to the concluding two overs needed 18 and then 9 runs to win. But pressure told leaving Carlton to celebrate on the famous Lord’s turf.

