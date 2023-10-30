Hibs fans will travel to Glasgow in their thousands for this month’s ViaPlay Cup Semi Final against Aberdeen.

The game gives fans a chance to return to Hampden Park after missing out on the trip west last year, a rare occurrence in recent years as 2018/19 was the last season Hibs failed to reach the National Stadium.

Prior to the disappointing cup exits last campaign the Hibees had a fairly impressive domestic cup record, however lifting silverware has proved elusive since the Scottish Cup win in 2016.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian FC v St Johnstone FC 23/09/2023 A first home win for Hibs’ new Head Coach, Nick Montgomery, as his side beat St Johnstone 2-0 thanks to goals by Lewis Miller and Dylan Vente in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, UK Credit: Ian Jacobs

Boss Nick Montgomery will be hoping to change that, he will experience Hampden for the first time after guiding his side to a 4-2 League Cup Quarter Final victory over St Mirren at Easter Road last month.

After that win he looked ahead to the semi-final with Hibs TV saying: “There’s a place in the final at stake…hopefully there will be a good crowd at Hampden, and I am really looking forward to that one.”

Montgomery, who joined Hibs in mid September, has had a relatively successful start to life as Head Coach and he has certainly lifted the mood amongst the fan base after an initial poor start to the season.

Following a winless start after three league games the 41-year-old was appointed and subsequently went on a six-game unbeaten run before the defeat to Rangers at Ibrox, whilst stamping his attacking brand of football on the team.

Montgomery tends to set his team up in a 4-4-2 formation no matter the opposition, demonstrated in the derby at Tynecastle where Hibs came back from two goals down to secure a draw thanks to a double from Frenchman Elie Youan.

The team will be boosted by the recent return to training by Chris Cadden who has been out of action since the final game of last season following an Achilles injury.

The 27-year-old revealed that he sat his coaching badge courses whilst out injured but will now be looking forward to returning to first team action.

Heading into November Hibs find themselves in mid table of the Scottish Premiership with league games coming up against St Mirren, Kilmarnock, and Dundee a run where they will look to gather as many points as possible following a difficult run of fixtures the previous month.

First up though is the semi final against Aberdeen, that match kicks off at 5.15 on 4 November at Hampden Park and tickets can still be purchased through the Hibernian ticketing website.

Scottish Cup Semi-Final – Heart of Midlothian FC v Hibernian FC 16/04/2022 Pic shows: 2 first half goals by Ellis Simms and Stephen Kingsley were enough to get Hearts to the final as Hearts beat Hibs 2-1 Hibs in the Scottish Cup semi final at Hampden Park, GlasgowCredit: Ian Jacobs

