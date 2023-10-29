The Council is to begin work on a new active travel route between Pennywell Road roundabout and Gypsy Brae along Marine Drive and West Shore Road on Monday.

This is part of the Western Villages Development on Granton Waterfront and the project includes a fully segregated cycle route, pedestrian facilities including new footways and pedestrian connections, landscaping improvements and upgrades to the boundary of Forthquarter Park with West Shore Road. No traffic restrictions will be introduced as a result of the work.

The active travel route will link in with significant future improvements such as North Edinburgh Active Travel Connections and active travel as part of the regeneration of Granton Waterfront to create a comprehensive and coherent active travel network for journeys to and around Granton Waterfront. Alongside these active travel improvements the regeneration of Granton Waterfront will also see enhanced public transport through improved bus connections and the ongoing investigation of a Mass Rapid Transit route linking Granton to the Bio-Quarter as discussed at Council in February, as well as an extensive offering of car club vehicles and a mobility hub providing a number of shared mobility options close to public transport routes. This will ensure that residents and visitors can travel to and from Granton Waterfront from neighbouring communities and other areas of the city as sustainably as possible.

Sustrans have funded the project with a contribution to the design phase of £39,913, followed by two contributions, the first for 2023/24 of £588,000 and the second for 2024/25 estimated to be around £396,900.

Cllr Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “This is an exciting moment and forms part of the major regeneration of Granton Waterfront. Central to this, and the forthcoming Western Villages development, is improved connectivity and better active travel links, supporting our wider ambitions to achieve net zero by 2030.

“Once complete, the improved route will not only provide a safer environment for people walking, wheeling and cycling but will transform the area to create more a pleasant, welcoming space to spend time.”

Simon Strain, Head of Programme for Places for Everyone, Sustrans, said: “The Western Villages project in Granton is set to deliver a whole host of improvements to help people walk, wheel and cycle with ease across North Edinburgh. In particular, new accessible footways and a segregated cycleway will help link local communities together, whilst planned landscaping works will make the area more attractive and enjoyable. We’re delighted to see the project moving on to such an important phase and thank residents for their engagement and support.”

Western Villages streetscape

View from Marine Drive

