Looking to get out of Edinburgh for your Christmas night out this year?

For a fun and interactive night out experience for groups try a Margarita Masterclass held at El Santito, the hidden speakeasy bar within the vibrant El Santo Latin American restaurant in Glasgow’s Merchant City.

Those taking part will learn all about this Latino cocktail from El Santito’s expert mixologists, before having a go at making the Margarita themselves, or indeed any other cocktail from the range.

Along with the classic Margarita, El Santito offers more unusual Margaritas, flavoured with Coffee, with Strawberry & Habanero, and, in the Verdita Margarita, coriander, mint & pineapple.



Prices are from £25 per person, which includes a glass of prosecco on arrival, and two cocktails each.

Tacos for each guest can be added to the package from £35 per person, or you could enjoy the festive menu at El Santo before or after the experience.

If you want to stay the night and not have to worry about getting back home to Edinburgh, El Santo’s sister business is the Revolver Hotel in nearby Virginia Street which offers a range of accommodation, including dormitories for groups.

Midweek prices are from just £85 per person, which includes a dinner experience at El Santo.

