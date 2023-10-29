Home Sport Hibs draw with Celtic – in PHOTOSSportHibs draw with Celtic – in PHOTOSBy admin - October 29, 2023 12:20 pm150ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppPrint Hibs drew in a goalless encounter with Celtic at Easter Road on Saturday.Read Callum Napier’s account of the match here.Honours even at Easter Road with the game ending 0-0 despite good chances for both sides throughout the game. Credit: Ian JacobsHonours even at Easter Road with the game ending 0-0 despite good chances for both sides throughout the game. Credit: Ian JacobsHonours even at Easter Road with the game ending 0-0 despite good chances for both sides throughout the game. Credit: Ian JacobsHonours even at Easter Road with the game ending 0-0 despite good chances for both sides throughout the game. Credit: Ian JacobsHonours even at Easter Road with the game ending 0-0 despite good chances for both sides throughout the game. Credit: Ian JacobsHonours even at Easter Road with the game ending 0-0 despite good chances for both sides throughout the game. Credit: Ian JacobsHonours even at Easter Road with the game ending 0-0 despite good chances for both sides throughout the game. Credit: Ian JacobsHonours even at Easter Road with the game ending 0-0 despite good chances for both sides throughout the game. Credit: Ian JacobsHonours even at Easter Road with the game ending 0-0 despite good chances for both sides throughout the game. Credit: Ian JacobsHonours even at Easter Road with the game ending 0-0 despite good chances for both sides throughout the game. Credit: Ian JacobsHonours even at Easter Road with the game ending 0-0 despite good chances for both sides throughout the game. Credit: Ian JacobsHonours even at Easter Road with the game ending 0-0 despite good chances for both sides throughout the game. Credit: Ian JacobsHonours even at Easter Road with the game ending 0-0 despite good chances for both sides throughout the game. Credit: Ian JacobsHonours even at Easter Road with the game ending 0-0 despite good chances for both sides throughout the game. Credit: Ian JacobsHonours even at Easter Road with the game ending 0-0 despite good chances for both sides throughout the game. Credit: Ian JacobsHonours even at Easter Road with the game ending 0-0 despite good chances for both sides throughout the game. Credit: Ian JacobsHonours even at Easter Road with the game ending 0-0 despite good chances for both sides throughout the game. Credit: Ian Jacobs admin + posts adminhttps://theedinburghreporter.co.uk/author/admin/ A weekend cocktail to try at home adminhttps://theedinburghreporter.co.uk/author/admin/ Men's personal development workshops in Musselburgh adminhttps://theedinburghreporter.co.uk/author/admin/ Meet the Buyer event - register now adminhttps://theedinburghreporter.co.uk/author/admin/ Indian Streatery celebrates fifth birthday Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...Related RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CultureTry a Margarita Masterclass at El Santito NewsWork on new active travel route begins NewsJohnson calls for protection for shop workers NewsChanging the clocks at the Palace SportMontgomery “extremely proud” following draw with Celtic NewsAsh Regan quits SNP for ALBA SportClovenstone ABC to celebrate 30-year history CultureAt Edinburgh Street Food – celebrating the Dia de los Muertos CultureA weekend cocktail to try at home CultureAt Art & Craft Collective in NovemberLEAVE A REPLYLog in to leave a comment This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.