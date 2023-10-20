Planning application lodged for student flats in West Tollcross

The owners of the former Cavendish on West Tollcross have lodged plans to demolish the four stone buildings and replace them with purpose built student accommodation comprising 145 bed spaces in 95 studios and 50 cluster units.

The plans include commercial buildings on the ground floor and the architects say that this “carefully organised” modern development will deliver a range of uses with a sustainable well-designed approach. This will be a car free development.

Fletcher Joseph Associates also say that the nightclub – which was on site for around five decades was “associated with anti-social behaviour”.

At the Lyceum

The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh will present the Reading Rep Theatre production as the Scottish Premiere of Jekyll & Hyde in January 2024. This production will star household name Forbes Masson, who will be returning to the Lyceum stage for the first time in two decades.

Associate artist with the RSC and National Theatre of Scotland, and prolific stage actor, Forbes Masson comes to the Lyceum from recent stints on stage at The Troubadour, Chichester Festival Theatre and Regent’s Park. Forbes is also currently writing High Life The Musical with Alan Cumming and Johnny McKnight. Interestingly one of his recent TV appearances was in The Crown.

Forbes Masson said: “I’m really excited to be coming back to the Lyceum again. It will be the first time I have appeared there in over 20 years. The last play I did there was “The Breathing House” by Peter Arnott, directed by Kenny Ireland, back in 2003. It’s great to be working with the brilliant director, Michael Fentiman, once more. I first worked with him at the RSC, where he assisted Michael Boyd on “As You Like It”. I then played Katherine in his amazing RSC production of “The Taming of the Shrew” and he also directed my comedy “Crackers” at the Belgrade, Coventry. I can’t wait to get started on Gary McNair’s thrilling one person version of Robert Louis Stevenson’s gothic classic and I’m looking forward to spending time in Scotland again.”

Jekyll & Hyde runs from 13 – 27 January 2024

Pay what you can preview – Monday 15 January 2023, 7.30pm

Night Market

The ultimate late-night-shopping experience is coming to The Biscuit Factory on Friday 1 December, transforming it into a glittering emporium, with all your Christmas gift needs under one roof.

From artisans and artists, designers and jewellers, bakers and candlestick makers, The Night Market brings its extra special secret sauce to Edinburgh, showcasing the finest local small business talent with over 40 independent stalls! The Biscuit Factory will be oozing at the seams, jam packed with the cream of local small businesses, all chosen to help you find that extra special and unique Christmas gift! Meet the person that designed and created your purchase, and revel in that amazing feeling that whilst you’ve found a beautiful gift for a loved one, you’ve also supported your local community this Christmas… win, win, WIN!

And speaking of catering, it wouldn’t be The Night Market UK without scrumptious street food to feast on, bars to whet your whistle, alongside fabulous vintage treasures PLUS a live DJ…



Here’s how the tickets work…

Choose your time for arrival (6pm, 7pm, 8pm, 9pm)

🎟️General Admission – £4

🎟️Concession/Student – £3.50

🎟️⭐️ 2 Ticket Online Special – £7⭐️ Stay for as long as you like (or until the market closes at 11pm) You can arrive later than your chosen timeslot, but not earlier. 🦉Night Owl Tickets – £3 are available to purchase on the door from 10pm.

👶12 and under – Free

Children are welcome and must be accompanied by an adult.

🦽The Biscuit Factory is wheelchair accessible.

CHRISTMAS – it is on the way

We try to avoid talking or writing about Christmas until much nearer December – and we rail against supermarkets for their Christmas displays just as everyone else does. (and yes John Lewis we are looking at you with your Christmas music playing already…)

But it pays to be in the know – and so you can find out about mainly free events which are on the way under the Edinburgh’s Christmas banner here.

There will be four weekends of activities in West Princes Street Gardens much of it community focused.

