In for a penny to lose the pounds

Be in for just a penny and lose the pounds in time for Christmas. Edinburgh Leisure is reducing their normal joining fee to just 1p on any of their swim, gym, fitness classes, and climb memberships meaning there’s no excuse not to get fit and manage your well-being in the run up to the festive period.

The offer is available from Friday 20 October until Sunday 5 November 2023 and is available to buy online only or in venue.

As everyone is different and needs to find their own way to a healthy and active life, Edinburgh Leisure offers a range of different membership options to suit everyone including swim, gym and fitness class only to full monthly memberships. By offering different types of membership, people can match their activity preferences to their pocket.

With 50+ venues including 1 climbing centre, 12 swimming pools including 5 Victorian pools, 15 gyms, and 750+ fitness classes per week, Edinburgh Leisure is the ‘biggest club in town’ providing the widest range of fitness classes, state of the art facilities and community-based programmes across the capital. So, wherever you’re at on the map or in life, Edinburgh Leisure has something to suit your needs.

www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/join-for-one-penny

