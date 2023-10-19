Edinburgh has been ranked the best council in Scotland on climate action, according to research by Climate Action UK.

The City of Edinburgh Council was awarded an overall score of 58% making it fourth in the UK and the only council outside of London in the top six.



The Council Climate Action Scorecards conducted in cooperation with 90 different organisations offer analysis of climate progress for councils in seven sections with Edinburgh performing particularly well in Collaboration & Engagement (78%), Planning & Land Use (70%), and Waste Reduction & Food (67%).

Council Leader Cammy Day said: “Whilst I welcome this excellent news about Edinburgh’s ranking from Climate Emergency UK, we still have a long road ahead to reach our goal of Edinburgh becoming a net zero city by 2030 and addressing the other key challenges in our 2030 Climate Strategy.

It is important though that we highlight the good progress we’re making. From pioneering our sustainable active travel and public transport networks, to combatting food waste, and making our Council houses and buildings more energy efficient, alongside flagship projects like our Granton Waterfront net zero redevelopment, I’m inspired by what I see around the city.

“I’d add that in the next few months reports on our Council Emissions Reduction Plan (CERP) and progress on city-wide emissions, and delivery of our 2030 Climate Strategy will be heard at committee.

“I’m conscious that whilst local government has a key role to play in our just transition to net zero, but this must be done alongside wider society with coordination and cooperation alongside government, private sector, third sector and our citizens.

“This was underlined in January of this year, when the Scottish Parliament’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee stated clearly in their report that Scotland will not meet its climate targets without a more empowered local government sector, and the removal of key barriers facing not only our Council but many across the country.

“We’re bold and ambitious in our approach and aims, but this is absolutely essential if we are to properly confront the climate emergency, which is undoubtedly the key existential challenge of our times.”

Only 44 of the UK’s 388 councils were awarded scores above the 50% threshold.



Climate Emergency UK Co-Director Annie Pickering said: “The low scores across the board shows that there are national barriers for local authorities that make it harder for most councils to deliver the necessary climate action. A lack of funding and government policy U-turns are some of the barriers to effective local climate action.””

Edinburgh City Chambers. © 2023 Martin McAdam

Jamie Smith Jamie Smith is an MA Journalism student at Edinburgh Napier Univeristy. This author does not have any more posts.

