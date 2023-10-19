Home Sport Jessfield bowling champions 2023SportJessfield bowling champions 2023By Bill Lothian - October 19, 2023 5:52 pm150ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppPrint Jessfield Bowling Club in Portobello, held their annual closing day tournament for the Lacey Trophy.It was won by Mary Lacey in partnership with John Cameron. Bill Lothian + posts Bill Lothianhttps://theedinburghreporter.co.uk/author/bill-lothian/ Lothian disability sport award winners Bill Lothianhttps://theedinburghreporter.co.uk/author/bill-lothian/ Abercorn tennis Club champions 2023 Bill Lothianhttps://theedinburghreporter.co.uk/author/bill-lothian/ Willowbrae 2023 champions Bill Lothianhttps://theedinburghreporter.co.uk/author/bill-lothian/ Iain survives Ben Nevis triathlon - and wins Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...Related LEAVE A REPLYLog in to leave a comment This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.