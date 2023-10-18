The owners of the former Cavendish on West Tollcross have lodged plans to demolish the four stone buildings and replace them with purpose built student accommodation comprising 145 bed spaces in 95 studios and 50 cluster units.

The plans include commercial buildings on the ground floor and the architects say that this “carefully organised” modern development will deliver a range of uses with a sustainable well-designed approach. This will be a car free development.

Fletcher Joseph Associates also say that the nightclub – which was on site for around five decades was “associated with anti-social behaviour”.

After the nightclub was suddenly closed in January, the landlords Silvermills Estates & Land Ltd wasted no time in presenting their plans to build student flats here.

A public consultation when 36 members of the public attended in person was held in August for the site which extends to 0.158 hectares. The planning advisers report that most responses to the consultation were positive particularly in relation to the community space such as the gym and public realm improvements. But others were concerned about the concentration of a number of students in the area.

Tollcross Community Council had concerns over daylighting impacts but supported the public realm changes which will improve pedestrian safety.

Part of the site is owned by The City of Edinburgh Council. When we approached the council they confirmed this was the case.

A spokesperson said: “The developer has approached us to acquire the small area of land. We are in negotiations however would only sell if planning permission for the proposed development was achieved.”

None of the buildings on the site are listed and it does not lie within a conservation area. Nearby buildings include Tollcross Primary School and the Fire Station and the application includes mention of the Union Canal close by.

The overarching statement is that this brownfield development will help address a “chronic undersupply of student accommodation”.

The planning application is on the council website.

