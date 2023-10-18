The three dining options at the new W Edinburgh which opens next month are now open for reservations.

Diners can book tables in any of the three – SUSHISAMBA, W Sound or João’s Place – from 14 November onwards.

SUSHISAMBA is a fusion of Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian cuisine with Japanese tempura and exquisite sushi, to Brazilian churrasco and moqueca, to Peruvian anticuchos and ceviches. Loch Fyne Oysters Teriyaki will feature alongside the Samba Edinburgh Roll. This restaurant will have an open kitchen with a fiery robot grill offering roasted and flavoured meats, vegetables and fish. The small plate style will encourage shared dining.

This restaurant has an outdoor terrace to take advantage of the Edinburgh skyline, and a private dining room.

W Lounge will be the social hub with Gaelic cuisine and a 360 degree view of the capital. Again the menu is a sharing concept and custom igloos will allow guests to enjoy the view no matter what the weather holds. Inside the all day dining will be enjoyed in a comfortable lounge.

Dishes on the menu here will include Grilled West Coast Razor Clams with Seaweed & Citrus Butter, Perthshire Venison Loin with Celeriac, Scottish Girole, Brambles and Whisky Jus and XL Scottish Rarebit and on the dessert menu a delightful signature: Baked Ben Nevis.

João’s Place will serve Brazilian cocktails in an intimate apartment-like space inspired by the São Paulo neighbourhood of Liberdade.This will be a bar offering mixology at its best in an inviting low lighting environment amid curated lounge music with a Brazilian twist. There will be relaxed couches, tables or seating at the bar and a spacious terrace.

Ken Millar, General Manager at W Edinburgh said: “We can’t wait to unveil W Edinburgh’s dining concepts and welcome SUSHISAMBA to the city. The acclaimed restaurant will offer our guests and visitors a Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian gastronomic experience unlike anything else in Edinburgh, in parallel with our unique 360-panoramic terrace views. Our aim is to celebrate the city’s culture and history – as you’ll see through our W Lounge menu – but also offer brand new horizons for locals and visitors alike.”

Book now HERE for tables from 14th November,or follow on Instagram or Facebook for further pre-opening updates.

SushiSamba

SushiSamba

W Lounge

W Lounge

W Lounge Deck

W Lounge Deck- although there is a W sign on this illustration the council has refused permission for an illuminated sign

W Lounge Deck

João’s Place

Like this: Like Loading...