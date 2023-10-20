Struggling Guildford Flames have moved to bolster their squad after Kobe Walker was placed on Elite League’s injured reserve list ahead of their trip to Fife Flyers in the Elite League on Saturday (face-off 19.15).



Canadian forward Austin Glover comes in to fill the roster spot and Guildford hope he receives clearance to travel to Kirkcaldy for the game against Fife Flyers on Saturday (face-off 19.15).



Saskatchewan-born Glover spent last season with Anglet in France where he played 33 games, scoring five goals and assisting in 17 other strikes.



Previously, the 6ft 2in centre or right wing iced five seasons with University of British Columbia.



The Surrey side have only earned two points from their four league games so far and prop up the ten-strong table. Flyers are sixth with three points from two games.



Flames’ coach Paul Dixon said: “It’s unfortunate that Kobe was not able to get into the line-up because of an issue very early in training camp so he has had to be moved to the IR so we can open up that roster spot for someone else who can be on active duty.



“Austin looks like a solid player who can play a two-way game and handle responsibility in all areas of the ice and all facets of the game.”



Dixon added: “He has some size, can play a physical game and has a track record for some offensive production as well. We are working as quickly as possible to get his visa in place and we are hoping he can be with us in time for the weekend.”

PICTURE: Guildford Flames in action in a recent clash with Cardiff Devils taken by John Uwins and courtesy of the Elite League

