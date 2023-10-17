The UNESCO Week of Sound, a week of events organised around the themes of hearing health, the sound environment and musical expression which aims to educate the public and raise awareness about the importance of the quality of our sound environment, will take place in Edinburgh in its first edition in the United Kingdom.

Edinburgh Central MSP and Culture Secretary Angus Robertson welcomes the event. He said: “I’m delighted that Edinburgh has been chosen by UNESCO as the first city in the UK to host this global cultural event. Edinburgh and Scotland’s links with UNESCO are strong, and the Week of Sound taking place here is another demonstration of our close bond.

“When I visited the global headquarters of UNESCO in Paris, we celebrated the success of the world’s first-ever UNESCO trail—based in Scotland—that brings together some of Scotland’s most iconic, diverse and culturally significant sites. Of course, the week-long festival will itself be taking place in a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the centre of my constituency – Edinburgh’s Old and New Towns. I invite all to take a look at the programme and enjoy the free events.”

Produced in partnership with the University of Edinburgh, the UNESCO Week of Sound runs from 16 October 2023 and includes a number of concerts, workshops, talks and discussions on sound and how it relates to some of the predominant issues and questions of our time.

Head of the University of Edinburgh’s Reid School of Music, based at Edinburgh College of Art, Dr Martin Parker, who is leading the UNESCO Week of Sound in Edinburgh, said: “The UNESCO Week of Sound explores how sound connects with some of the biggest issues facing the world today. From climate change and mental health to the sounds of protest and community action to artificial intelligence.

“The Reid School of Music at the University of Edinburgh is the perfect place to engage the public and student body with new ideas and performances that connect with global challenges that concern us all.

“We are thrilled to host a new chapter of the UNESCO Week of Sound here in Edinburgh.”

The UNESCO Week of Sound will take place in Edinburghuntil 20 October 2023.

All events held at the UNESCO Week of Sound are free.

To find out more and book tickets for the events, please visit www.weekofsound.scot

Like this: Like Loading...