LOCAL TALENT CONTEST WILL BE PART OF NEXT “LIFE ON THE BAY” SERIES

15 acts will be showcased at Pettycur Bay on Saturday night

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park is looking forward to its first ever Pettycur’s Got Talent event which will be taking place on Saturday 21 October in the Images Suite, with doors opening 6.30pm, show starting at 7.15pm sharp.

With fifteen different acts taking part – from singers, (including an Elvis impersonator) to dancers, to an acrobat who twirls on silk ropes – the event will be filmed by Red Sky Productions as part of its latest filming of the 3rd Series of the BBC Scotland series Life on the Bay.

The winner of the talent show will win a 50 inch TV, with a 2nd prize of a £75 Amazon Voucher, and a £50 Amazon voucher going to the third place act.

“The countdown is now on to what we anticipate will be a fantastic evening of talent,” said General Manager of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park, Janet Murray. “We have fifteen fabulous acts which are putting their all into performing for us. It’s a great opportunity for them as they might also make an appearance on the next series of Life on the Bay as Red Sky Productions will be there on the night filming.”

“This event is Completely free to attend for members of the public, there will be a collection for two local charities (remember and bring some change) – the RNLI and Guide Dogs for the Blind . We are excited that “Stormy Stan”, the RNLI’s mascot, will be making an appearance. He will be coming along to meet the performers and guests!” added Janet.

Janet finished by saying: “We look forward to seeing everyone and hope that they all enjoy the show – if we uncover a big new star, we’d ask them to remember where they saw them first!”

www.pettycur.co.uk

