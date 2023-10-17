The First Minister, Humza Yousaf, has frozen council tax in Scotland next year.

He said at the SNP annual conference in Aberdeen: “Council tax bills in Scotland are already hundreds of pounds a year lower than they are in England.

“We’re committed to fundamentally reforming local taxation and we will re-energise our work to do that. We have consulted on what level the council tax should be next year. And conference, we have reached our decision. I can announce to the people of Scotland that, next year, your council tax will be frozen. That’s the SNP delivering for people when they need it the most.”

Liberal Democrat Scottish Affairs spokesperson Christine Jardine said: “All conference long the SNP could not make it any clearer. They care more about independence than they do your job, your family’s health or your children’s education.

“Where was the action on the cost-of-living crisis? Where was hope for patients with long Covid? Where was action to tackle thousands of sewage spills in Scottish rivers? This was a missed opportunity to set out an agenda that the whole country could get behind.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to press for action to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, long NHS waits and the state of our natural environment”

Economy spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP added: “People trust Humza Yousaf’s SNP on tax as much as they trust Liz Truss.

“One day the SNP are the evangelists for tax hikes, the next the stout defenders of a real terms tax cut.

“Just like Liz Truss this is an unfunded tax cut. There is no explanation as to how already broken public services will be funded.

“The government is split too with the Greens opposing the measures.

“This government is divided, volatile and incompetent just like Liz Truss’ was.”

Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “The SNP’s lack of direction is laid bare in this jumble of screeching u-turns and tired old pitches for independence.

“Fresh out of ideas for 2023, Humza Yousaf seems to have reached for the SNP’s 2007 manifesto for inspiration – but after 16 years of broken promises Scots aren’t buying it anymore.

“Humza Yousaf has told his party to focus on the ‘why’ rather than the ‘how’ of independence, but the truth is he’s not got a real plan for either.

“This chaotic and divided SNP government cannot deliver for Scotland, but change is possible with Labour.

“Labour will deliver a New Deal for Working People, a publicly-owned GB Energy company based here in Scotland, and an end to the division and decline of the SNP and the Tories.”

EDINBURGH

In Edinburgh the council tax rates were increased in February 2023 to these levels when the council tax was increased by 5%:

Council Tax Bands

A £965.13

B £1,125.98

C £1,286.84

D £1,447.69

E £1,902.10

F £2,352.50

G £2,835.06

H £3,546.84





