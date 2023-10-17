The First Minister, Humza Yousaf, has announced that The Scottish Government will take steps to issue its first ever bond to invest in key infrastructure projects in Scotland.

Mr Yousaf has commissioned initial work including due diligence assessments with the aim of making the bonds available to the market by the end of the current parliamentary session.

Initial steps will include undertaking detailed analysis to ensure value for money can be achieved and further consideration of the potential investment opportunities in Scotland.

The First Minister said: “Scotland has a wealth of investment opportunities. Issuing a bond will help raise Scotland’s profile and engagement with international investors to attract investment.

“This will be a first for the Scottish Government and is a significant undertaking. The next steps will involve the commissioning of detailed analysis and necessary due diligence. Subject to the successful completion of that process, the first bond will issue by the end of this parliamentary session.

“This is an exciting opportunity to use the powers we already have to invest in infrastructure for Scotland’s future. That investment in infrastructure is key to supporting the three priorities I have outlined for the Scottish Government over the next three years – delivering high quality public services, boosting a green and thriving economy and ensuring equality of opportunity for everyone.”

Queensferry Crossing. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

