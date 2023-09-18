Journalists working at The Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News took industrial action on Monday outside the WeWork building at 80 George Street where the titles have their offices.

More than 330 journalists in the UK employed by National World, owner of the two Scottish titles, The Yorkshire Post, Sheffield Star and The News Letter based in Belfast, will also take industrial action.

Our colleagues at Hold the Front Page reported earlier this month the results of the ballot when more than three quarters of those who voted rejecting the pay offer and voting for strike action.

In July, National World imposed a 4.5 per cent pay award after months of negotiations with the NUJ stalled. The union has previously engaged with the publisher through negotiations with Acas, attempting to reach an agreement that resolves the dispute. Despite best efforts on behalf of members, National World’s refusal to accept proposals means journalists will proceed with strike action on Monday.

Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953Joyce McMillan, co chair of Edinburgh NUJ branch and Andrew Smith Chapel Rep Scotsman .25 years sports writer.

Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953Kayt Turner former Mother of the Chapel.

Picture Alan Simpson Roger Cox Arts and Books Editor at The Scotsman and Scotland on Sunday

Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953Nick McGowan-Lowe of NUJ.

Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953Ian Swanson, local journalist on The Edinburgh Evening News.

Picture Alan Simpson 07825 811953Simon Pia, journalist and university lecturer.

Picture Alan SimpsonJoyce McMillan, co chair of Edinburgh NUJ branch

Picture Alan Simpson Joyce McMillan, co chair of Edinburgh NUJ branch

Picture Alan SimpsonAndrew Smith Chapel Rep Scotsman, sports writer for 25 years

