Journalists working at The Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News will take strike action on Monday outside the WeWork building at 80 George Street where the titles have their offices.

More than 330 journalists in the UK employed by National World, owner of the two Scottish titles, The Yorkshire Post, Sheffield Star and The News Letter based in Belfast, will also take industrial action.

Our colleagues at Hold the Front Page reported earlier this month the results of the ballot when more than three quarters of those who voted rejecting the pay offer and voting for strike action.

In July, National World imposed a 4.5 per cent pay award after months of negotiations with the NUJ stalled. The union has previously engaged with the publisher through negotiations with Acas, attempting to reach an agreement that resolves the dispute. Despite best efforts on behalf of members, National World’s refusal to accept proposals means journalists will proceed with strike action on Monday.

Laura Davison, NUJ national organiser, said: “Members want National World to reconsider their position and offer a pay package that reflects journalists’ hard work at the company. Instead, they have been met with resistance and left with no option than to strike as they defend their calls for a fair pay rise and efforts to address growing pay disparities. The NUJ remains open to negotiations, keen to reach an agreement that members can accept.”

An NUJ National World group chapel spokesperson said: “This the first time that there’s been this kind of company-wide industrial action on any issue at National World – or its predecessors – and it’s a reflection of just how much many of our members are struggling.

“The real terms pay cut imposed by the company simply doesn’t do enough to recognise the hard work of our members or the impacts of the cost of living crisis.

“It also fails to address pay disparities and low rates of pay that mean some of our trainee reporters – many of whom completed degrees just to get a foot in the door – are now having to take on second jobs to make ends meet.

“Local journalism shouldn’t only be an option for those who can be subsidised by their parents or partners.

“This is a company that says it has healthy cash reserves and is in a position to invest, so why won’t it invest in ensuring its own staff can afford to stay in their jobs?”

Journalists will begin a work to rule on 19 September, with further strike action planned on 22 and 25 September.

Picket locations and times are available at www.nuj.org.uk/nationalworldstrike

