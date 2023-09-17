This week the focus turns to health matters with the City Chambers and the EICC lighting up pink in support of a campaign to make people decide on opting in or out of donation of their tissue or organs.

This is never an easy topic but it is suggested that by talking to family people’s wishes will be known, taking away at least one barrier to a donation which could be lifesaving.

This is a UK wide campaign supported by The Scottish Government, NHS Lothian and The City of Edinburgh Council.

On Sunday the ‘Transplant Tour’ began in Edinburgh. This is a charity cycle travelling through the UK to raise funds and awareness for the charity Give a Kidney. It will stop at Newcastle, Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester, Birmingham, and finish in Oxford. The Rt Hon Lord Provost wrote an official letter of support to the organisers.

On Friday 22 September, some Race for Recipients participants will set off from Murrayfield in Edinburgh and finish at the Kelpies in Falkirk. The race is taking place across the country, with individuals and teams racking up the kilometres through walking, wheeling, running, swimming, and other ways, to raise awareness of the importance of making a donation decision and to recognise those whose lives have been touched by organ and tissue donation. Depute Lord Provost Lezley Marion Cameron will be at Murrayfield to meet them and wish them well as they depart. Currently there are over 800 participants registered for the Race across Scotland.

Council Leader Cammy Day said: “As we celebrate Organ and Tissue Donation Week 2023, we must be mindful of the fact that more than 7,000 people in the UK are currently waiting for a life-saving transplant. Only around one per cent of people die in a way that makes organ donation possible, which means every donation opportunity is precious. There are thousands of people who could be given a new lease of life by a donor, however in order to help as many people as possible we all need to play our part by registering our decisions to be a donor or opt out.

“These are conversations that need to be had amongst families, friends, colleagues, and communities as we go forward. We know that families are more likely to support donation when they already know it was what their loved one wanted. I’m encouraged by the fact that over half of people in Scotland have now registered their organ and tissue donation decision however there is still a lot of work to be done. Whatever your choice may be, the important thing is to make it and discuss it. I would urge anyone who is 16 or over and yet to join me and many others who have recorded their decision by visiting the official website.

“Another great way to get involved is the Race for Recipients challenge. Our Depute Lord Provost Lezley Marion Cameron will be meeting some of the participants on Friday (September 22) as they head off cycling towards the Kelpies in Falkirk. Find out more and join online at their website.

“I’m proud of everything that we’re doing to mark this important week here in Edinburgh. From lighting up buildings around the city, to supporting our colleagues in government and the NHS, to lending a hand to fundraisers I’m sure this will be a week to remember.”

