Leith Central Community Council meets on Monday evening at McDonald Road Library at 7pm and the agenda under discussion is shown below.

The council is recruiting a new member following the resignation of Ian Mowat. Even if you do not wish to become a member the meetings are open to the public to attend.

Papers from previous meetings are available on the website here.

To find your own community council click on the link here to a map of all community councils in Edinburgh.

Loading…

Like this: Like Loading...