From Panko Brie, to an Iced Xmas Pudding Parfait – The Dalmore Inn Christmas Menu 2023 might tempt you out of town to Perthshire for your company or family Christmas outing.

With something for everyone, from traditional festive favourites, to more unusual, yet no less decadent choices, The Dalmore Inn & Restaurant in Blairgowrie has it all on its 2023 Festive Menu.

The value for money prices -two courses are on offer for £25.95, with three courses for £29.95 – have been held from last year, meaning that customers looking to get together with family & friends, as well as those in local groups and associations, can take advantage, and once again enjoy celebrating over a lovely meal.

The menu will run every day from Tuesday 5 December until Christmas Eve.

Enjoy a starter of Chicken Liver Parfait, Panko Breaded Brie, Homemade Soup, or tuck into Hot Smoked Salmon & Prawn Cocktail with Bloody Mary Sauce and crusty bread.

For main, choose from a grilled 8oz Rump Steak, Fish or Scampi with Chips, or a Sweet Potato, Chickpea & Coconut Curry.

Roast Turkey lovers are, of course, not disappointed, with everyone’s festive favourite, Traditional Roast Turkey, on the menu, served with goose fat roasted new potatoes, Stornoway black pudding & shallot stuffing, pigs n blankets, red cabbage and turkey gravy.

It is Christmas after all so why not opt for a dessert? All are handmade from scratch by Dalmore Inn Head Chef Iain Naysmith and his team. A warm apple and pear crumble tart cleverly combines traditional crumble with a crisp pastry tart. This dessert is accompanied with praline ice cream and creme anglaise – the more decadent the better!

Other dessert choices are Iain’s Iced Christmas Pudding Parfait – a novel take on traditional Christmas Pudding – which has mandarin sorbet, mini shortbread biscuits and a mulled wine syrup as an accompaniment. Or there’s a dark chocolate mousse with warm doughnuts and a salted caramel ice cream – sure to be a popular option. Cheese lovers can tuck into a selection of brie, applewood cheddar and stilton, served with quince jelly and biscuits.

Arnaud Merrouche, General Manager at The Dalmore Inn said: “We are delighted to release this festive menu, which is once again full of delicious invention but also offers all the traditional flavours and tastes of Christmas.

“We’re also very pleased to be offering the same price point as last year which we know our clientele will appreciate. We use locally sourced, high quality ingredients wherever possible, to ensure consistency every time you dine with us.

“We look forward to taking bookings for this menu. We know that many people like to get booked and organised early so they can relax and enjoy the celebrations come the time.”

The Dalmore Inn will also be offering its Daily Specials, Light Lunches, and a choice of a la carte dishes throughout the festive period.

To make a booking at the Dalmore Inn call 01250 871088.

Further details www.dalmoreinn.com

