An Edinburgh nurse who is a representative of Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) and who is also a staff nurse at Rachel House, says she was honoured to meet HM King Charles during a visit to the children’s hospice.

Freya Bown lives in Portobello and she joined two families supported by the charity during the royal visit. She presented a gift of a specially designed certificate to His Majesty.

She said: “It was a real honour and privilege to meet King Charles and to represent CHAS in this way. His Majesty was really interested in hearing about my work as a nurse and the work of CHAS in general and also Rachel House and said thank you when I handed him a gift of a framed certificate featuring his name in the CHAS alphabet brand letters and explained to him the letters had been designed by the children we support.

“It was lovely too that he spent so much time chatting to the children and the families and learning all about them and how they are supported by Rachel House and by CHAS. It was a very special day for us all and a wonderful, once in a lifetime experience.”

PHOTOS below – L-R: CHAS volunteer, Lynda Millar, Freya Bown, the family of Orla Neary from Broughty Ferry and the family of Orla Hughes from Linlithgow at Kinross Day Centre where they met the King.

Freya Bown presenting King Charles his name in CHAS alphabet letters

Freya Bown presenting King Charles his name in CHAS alphabet letters

Like this: Like Loading...