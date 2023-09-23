Quadball, or quidditch as it was called in the Harry Potter books, is a real thing.

And it really is played on broomsticks and yes, Scotland, the adoptive home of Potter author JK Rowling really does have a national team. The sport is played by two teams of seven players who try to score points by passing a ball through the opponent team’s hoops, while trying to prevent them scoring through theirs.

The teams are mixed gender and now played all over the world according to rules set down the the International Quadball Association. Today the team was training in The Meadows.

QuadballUK kicks off the 23/24 Season with the first university fixture, hosted in Edinburgh on 4 November 2023.

Northern University Development is a single day friendly tournament, intended to inspire recruitment and to give new members the opportunity to play. More details here.

23/09/2023Picture Alan SimpsonScottish Quadball team training session

