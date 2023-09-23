Police in Edinburgh are appealing for help in tracing Moira Sutherland, also known as Robertson.

Moira is 85 years-old and is described as 4ft10, with thin grey hair and of thin build.

She was wearing blue leggings, a grey jumper and a purple jacket with lilac fur, when she was last seen around 1.30pm on Saturday, 23 September, 2023, leaving her home in Dalmeny Street, Leith.

Inspector Grant McCulloch from Craigmillar Police Station said: “Moira is vulnerable and we must trace her as a matter of urgency.

“I am appealing for anyone who might have seen Moira in the Leith area on Saturday to please get in touch with Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2144 of 23 September, 2023.”

