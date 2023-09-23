Goals from Nate Kallen, Dyson Stevenson, Gary Haden and Darien Craighead earned Glasgow Clan a 4-0 victory over Fife Flyers in the Challenge Cup.

Early on, Fife netminder Shane Owen (pictured) was tested by two Ryan Harrison efforts with Mike Pelech going close shortly after.

Clan, sponsored by Asprey Glasgow West, were on a powerplay when the Flyers had arguably their best chance of the game, when Troy Lajeunesse broke forward, but his shot was diverted away by Jake Kielly’s leg pad.

The home side were exerting a period of dominance at one stage in the first period, culminating in Owen standing up to efforts from Robert Lachowicz, Cody Sol and Bryce Reddick.

A Dyson Stevenson chance in the second period went agonisingly wide after Ryan Harrison had fed him with a pass from the left, but it wasn’t to be for Clan’s captain.

Zach Vinnell was the player on the assist, as he drove the puck from the blue line, where Nate Kallen managed to squeeze it in from close range to finally break the deadlock.

Kielly pulled off a magnificent glove save to deny Ben Hawerchuk then a couple of minutes, was in the right spot to divert Adam Holwell’s blue line effort.

Clan almost added a second shorthanded when Rob Lachowicz broke forward, teeing up Gary Haden, but Owen reacted well to make the block.

As the game moved into the third period, there was the feeling that the one goal just wouldn’t be enough.

Thankfully, Stevenson was on hand to make sure any nerves would be alleviated, coming down the inside right, dragging inside and finishing low past Owen.

Then Stevenson set up Haden with a pass to his left, from where the Clan forward drove the puck home.

Fife pushed on a five-on-three penalty, but couldn’t find a way past a determined Clan defence, spearheaded by Kielly and Darien Craighead rounded off the night with the fourth.

