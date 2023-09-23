Cab Direct Championship play-off: Glasgow Tigers 55, Redcar Bears 35.

Cami Brown, Glasgow Tigers’ team manager, wants his side to deliver a “special performance” to keep their title dream alive.

The Allied Vehicles Tigers kept their league championship push on track with a 55-35 win over Redcar at Ashfield.

Now they need to beat Oxford by 12 points on Tuesday and win at Redcar 24 hours later to book their place in the Grand Final.

Brown said: “I’m not going to look too far ahead. It’s a cliche, but it’s one meeting at a time for us.”

He added: “This was an important win over Redcar. We needed to make sure we got the job done and it was a good display from all the boys. Now we need to find a special performance to beat Oxford.

“We need Ashfield to be packed out with our fans making it a wall of noise. It can be a unique and special atmosphere at Ashfield under the lights. We need the boys to respond and find an extra gear to beat a very good team.”

Chris Harris top scored with paid 14 against Redcar and he received strong backing with double figures from Ben Basso, Vadim Tarasenko and Tom Brennan.

Brown added: “We need a very similar show on Tuesday. It is tough without Claus Vissing and we don’t expect him back until October and that would be in the Grand Final should we make it that far.”

Glasgow 55: Chris Harris 13+1, Ben Basso 13, Tom Brennan 11+1, Vadim Tarasenko 11+1, Lee Complin 5, Jack Smith 2.

Redcar 35: Danny King 13, Connor Bailey 6+1, Erik Riss 5+1, Justin Sedgmen 4, Jason Edwards 3+1, Danyon Hume 3, Luke Harrison 1+1.

Image by Taylor Lanning.

