Defender Lewis Miller and summer signing Dylan Vente netted to give new manager Nick Montgomery a boost and claim the Easter Road club’s first home win of the cinch Premiership season.

Aussie-born Miller scored after 35 minutes after being red by Joe Newell and Dutch forward Vente followed up after 69 minutes to take the Hibees into fifth position in the 12-strong table, one place above Capital rivals Hearts.

The defeat leaves St Johnstone rooted to the bottom of the table but the fans leaving Easter Road believe their men are on the up now.

There was joy for Miller who scored his first goal for Hibs and Vente fired home after a flick from Adam Le Fondre.

And Hibs may have seen a taste of the future as Rory Whittaker became Hibs’ youngest player at 16 years and 44 days when he came on as a substitute and he was prevented from scoring on his debut by a Dimitar Mitov save with his legs.

Montgomery’s men dominated the game and the club have earned four points from a possible six since he arrived under two weeks ago.

They now have seven points from two wins and a draw and three defeats, the same points as The Jambos and Ross County while the Perth club have two points from two draws and four defeats.

PICTURE: Library picture from earlier this season by Ian Jacobs

Like this: Like Loading...