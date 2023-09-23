St Mirren moved on to 14 points and remain only two points behind cinch Premiership pace-setters Celtic as they continued their impressive start to the new season with a narrow 1-0 victory over Hearts in Paisley.

Ryan Strain counted early after being set up by Scott Tanser. He fired a cross into the box and Hearts’ goalkeeper Zander Clark and defender Frankie Kent failed to react and Strain said thank you to tap the ball into an empty net at the back post.

Greg Kiltie believed he had made it 2-0 when he netted from a corner but the referee said Alex Gogic had used a high boot and he ruled the goal off.

Strain’s counter came in seven minutes but the Jambos were unable to make plenty of possession count in the first half.

They were unable to find a way through for the rest of the game despite a some pressure in the second half but they came close from a Cammy Devlin drive and a block by Zach Hemming on a Lawrence Shankland shot in the dying minutes.

The Buddies held on to record their fourth league win in their opening six games with two other matches ending in draws. Hearts slip to sixth in the table with seven points with Hibs moving above them into fifth after their home win over bottom club St Johnstone.

PICTURE: Cammy Devlin came close at St Mirren with a low drive

