The scoreline says that Gordonians shipped 14 goals against Watsonians in the Scottish Premiership hockey, but that total could have been even more but for the Aberdeen sides’ young goalkeeper Morven Begg.

She was outstanding and Keith Smith, Watsonians’ coach, said the scoreline does not reflect how well she played. He added: “She denied us time and time again.”

Scottish international Sarah Jamieson and Milly Berndes-Cade both netted trebles for the champions with Katherine Holdgate and Katie MacCallum both scoring doubles and there were singles from Ailsa Small, Jess Garden, Mairi Drummond and Emily Dark.

Watsonians who dominated a one-sided game and Smith said: “I thought, at times, we were really good, there were spells when we pressed with intensity as a unit to regain the ball and then moved the ball quickly and made good decisions in possession.

“The challenge for us on Sunday (against the University of Edinburgh) and in the games going forward is to do that more consistently for longer periods and to be more ruthless in and around the circle.”

The Aberdeen side, who lost 5-3 at home to new-look Uddingston in their opening Scottish Premiership fixture, had no answer to the women in maroon who started quickly and were camped in the opposition half for most of the match.

Indeed, the Watsonians goalkeeper was a virtual spectator as coach Keith Smith’s squad powered forward against a side who tired as the match wore on and the visitors had to thank their goalkeeper for keeping the score down.

That’s two straight wins now for Watsonians who edged Clydesdale Western 2-1 in their opening fixture and look set to mount a real challenge for silverware this term.

One of their major rivals, The University of Edinburgh, also turned on the goal power with a 6-1 demolition of Uddingston in Lanarkshire as they opened their domestic campaign with two goals from Jika Nyirenda and Ava Smith plus singles from Sophie Hinds and Zara Kennedy.

Inverleith, who were thumped 6-0 in their opener by Grange, bounced back to earn a 1-1 draw at GHK at Old Anniesland to give themselves a boost and get off the mark in the league.

In Friday’s match, Western Wildcats thumped city rivals Hillhead 7-1 at Auchenhowie.

PICTURE: Action from Peffermill as Watsonians thrash Gordonians. Picture Nigel Duncan

Like this: Like Loading...