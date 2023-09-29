Western Wildcats v Grange is the feature fixture on the card on Saturday with the game having a bearing on who will eventually lift the Scottish Premiership trophy this season.

Grange edged the Glasgow side last season to take the title but Western are desperate to re-claim the championship.

Western warmed up for the contest with a win over Erskine Stewart’s Melville while Grange edged city rivals Watsonians. Cale Walsh, the club’s assistant coach, has been working with the squad this week to prepare for the game.

Stevie Grubb, coach, said: “The squad will be a real blend of old and new so I am looking forward to seeing them in action on Saturday. There is real competition for players this season and it is really pushing the intensity and quality at training. We are looking forward to seeing that translate into real game play.”

Martin Shepherdson, Grange’s team manager, said the club still have a few injuries so they will not be at full-strength but he added: “We are pleased at the way the squad is settling as a group and the style of play we are developing.”

Edinburgh University are keen to be part of the title race and they entertain Inverleith after thrashing Hillhead 8-0 in Glasgow on Thursday night.

Player/coach Hamish Imrie said: “Saturday will be a tough game as Inverleith are well-organised but three points are needed with another good performance looked for.”

Watsonians visit struggling Hillhead. Bottom club Kelburne host Clydesdale who are on a high after beating Watsonians last Saturday in Edinburgh.

Grove Menzieshill host Erskine Stewart’s Melville and Uddingston host Dundee Wanderers.

There is no women’s programme this weekend in the Premiership.

Scottish Premiership: men: Edinburgh University v Inverleith (13.30); Watsonians v Hillhead; Western Wildcats v Grange; Kelburne v Clydesdale (noon); Grove v Erskine Stewart’s Melville (15.30); Uddingston v Dundee Wanderers (15.30).

PICTURE: Edinburgh University v Grove at Peffermill last weekend. Picture by Nigel Duncan

