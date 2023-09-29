Planning matters

People who live in Eyre Place and Eyre Place Lane, and Rodney Street are busy gathering support to object to a developer who wants to build 139 student flats on an empty site lying behind existing flats. If you think that you have heard this before then you have. A previous set of applications for flats and townhouses was unsuccessful on appeal to Scottish Ministers, and now the developer has changed the details just a little and applied of new reducing the number of townhouses by two and the number of student flats by three.

When the developer applied for permission, and made an appeal against its “deemed refusal” there were hundreds of objections to the applications for purpose built student flats along with nine townhouses. This time the residents have created a new website to make objections before the cut off of 6 October.

One of the reasons for the Government Reporter rejecting the developer’s appeal was this: “The proposals are supported by the policies of the development plan and in many areas its design and attributes would be able to meet the relevant policy requirements. However in this case I find the conflicts with policies that set out the design expectations for new development and which seek to protect residential amenity are such that the development would not comply with the development plan overall.”

In a separate area the developer has lodged an appeal for planning permission at Jock’s Lodge. Again this is for a purpose built student accommodation development. Read more about this development here.

Edinburgh Critical Mass

The next Edinburgh Critical Mass cycle ride takes place on Saturday starting as usual at 2pm at Middle Meadow Walk. If you would like to be involved then you are asked to dress like a superhero…

Get ready for The Scottish Galleries at the National

The press view was last week and the official opening with Culture Minister Angus Robertson (who was celebrating his birthday) took place on Thursday with children of some of the galleries staff.

The public can access the new galleries from Saturday morning.

Official opening of the Scottish Galleries at the National with Director General Sir John Leighton, Culture Minister Angus Robertson and The National Lottery Heritage Fund Director for Scotland Caroline Clark PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Free meals

Thank goodness it’s Friday – and also the end of the month.

For some people it is even more important than others. Here is a really useful list we found on the internet of places for anyone who is struggling to get free meals in Edinburgh with no need to register.

At Morrisons children eat free all day every day with any adult meal over £4.49. This includes half term. A few conditions apply check here. If you ask for Ellen at the café then you will receive a portion of two standard crumpets with butter and jam for FREE without any question.

If you are a Stripes Rewards Member at TGI Fridays then with a full price adult’s main meal your children eat free.

And at Asda children eat for £1 all day every day until the end of September so be quick. The supermarket is also offering half price adult meals after 3pm daily until 31 December.

Our October issue

Our October issue has been posted to all of our subscribers. If you would like to be added to the list then please click on the image below. Otherwise the paper will be available from all the usual outlets in the next day or so. These include all branches of Farmer Autocare and several libraries.

