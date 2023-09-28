The twelve new Scottish Galleries at The National were officially opened on Thursday morning by National Galleries of Scotland Director General, John Leighton, Culture Minister Angus Robertson and The National Lottery Heritage Fund Director for Scotland Caroline Clark.

Members of the public will be able to visit the newly modernised and extended spaces from Saturday, but this morning some of the Friends of the Galleries had a preview.

Entry is free for everyone to discover 150 years of Scottish art and some old favourites such as The Monarch of the Glen. The art inside is spectacular, and the windows to Princes Street Gardens offer the visitor every changing views of the World Heritage Site.

Works include those by pioneering Scottish artists such as William McTaggart, Anne Redpath, Phoebe Anna Traquair, Charles Rennie Mackintosh and the Glasgow Boys and Glasgow Girls.

https://www.nationalgalleries.org

Official opening of the Scottish Galleries at the National with Director General Sir John Leighton, Culture Minister Angus Robertson and The National Lottery Heritage Fund Director for Scotland Caroline Clark and children whose parents work at the galleries PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

