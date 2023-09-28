Full council meeting

A meeting of all 63 councillors will be held at the City Chambers today beginning at 10am.

It is always interesting to read the questions which councillors put to the various conveners, who are their colleagues often from a different political party working at the City Chambers, and of course to read the answers given. This month the answers include a list of 22 playparks in the city where play equipment has been damaged.

There are as always many questions for the Transport Convener to answer – and he has provided information that there are currently 45 locations which are not staffed with a School Crossing Patrol in Edinburgh.

Watch the coverage of the meeting and read the papers which will be discussed by clicking here.

Tickets go on sale at 10am for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay

“When your grandkids ask “Do you remember the first time Pulp played Edinburgh’s Hogmanay?” What will your answer be? Come along & start 2024 in the very best way possible. Oh yes.” Jarvis Cocker

Tickets for the headliners Pulp will go on sale this morning at 10am at this link.

And there are limited tickets available to those registered with Edinburgh’s Hogmanay for the Concert in the Gardens.

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

New Bike Bus

Photo courtesy of Jarlath Flynn

A brand new bike bus began this week with a 6km route to George Heriot’s School. A bike bus is a way of many pupils biking to school with adult support to effect rolling closures at junctions and protect the young cyclists on their way to begin a school day.

Volunteer Jarlath Flynn who helps to set the bike buses up in the city reported the successful trip on Twitter. This bike bus used the quiet route through Whitehouse Loan which is also used by the James Gillespie’s bike buses – but the future of this route is under discussion.

Blackford Safe Routes say that it is important for everyone to contribute to the council consultation here – it closes on 22 October 2023.

Holyrood Park

While you are in the mood to answer a consultation you might also take a look at the survey being conducted by Historic Environment Scotland on Holyrood Park. This is open until 19 December 2023 and it will help Historic Environment Scotland to “deliver a new future for the park that reflects community aspirations, the needs of the city and the inherent value and sensitivity of Holyrood Park”.

Responding to campaigners such as Car Free Holyrood there is one objective which has sparked the interest of Spokes the cycling campaign group. It reads that HES want to “make active travel the dominant travel mode through and to the Park”.

Now that would be a big change.

Read and respond to the survey here.

