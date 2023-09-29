Promising teenager Aidan Denholm has committed himself to Heart of Midlothian until the summer of 2026.

The 19-year-old Hearts Academy graduate caught the eye with his displays in midfield for Hearts’ B team last season and those performances earned him a loan move to East Fife.

In May, Denholm extended his contract by a year, then he impressed pre-season and was added to matchday squads, making an appearance from the bench against Rosenborg in Norway in the Europa Conference League qualifying tournament.

Denholm then made his debut in the cinch Premiership against Kilmarnock at Tynecastle and he has now made seven appearances for the top team.

Head coach Naismith (pictured) told Hearts’ website: “I worked closely with Aidan during our time in the B team together and his potential was evident.”

