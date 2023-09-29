Captain Hassan Anwar emerged as the driving force behind Drummond Trinity Cricket Club’s 2nd X1 winning the East of Scotland Cricket Association’s Division Three title in the season just ended.

Anwar has been credited for not only leading his team with unwavering dedication but he also showcased his bowling prowess as the team’s leading wicket-taker, securing a noteworthy 25 wickets throughout the season.

Ahmad Fraz, another spearhead of the team, demonstrated exceptional batting skills by amassing an impressive 362 runs, earning him the well-deserved second spot in the league’s overall batting rankings.

His consistency at the crease was instrumental in the team’s success. Joining the ranks of top batting performers was Jamal Nasir, who notched 331 runs.

On the bowling front, Awais Asraf’s 22 wickets played a pivotal role in the team’s victories.

Other stand out performances included Pavan Reddy’s 64 not out in a league winning game against Edinburgh University Staff. All rounder Alam Masood contributed with both bat and bowl and Vijay Veeramachaneni for troubled opposition batsmen with his accurate line and length throughout.

The team are pictured celebrating their league title triumph when they edged Murrayfield DAFs 2nds into the runners-up spot with Haddington in third place and Boroughmuir fourth.

