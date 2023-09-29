The Red House Hotel at Coupar Angus has launched its new autumn/ winter menu, jampacked with delicious dishes for all the family.

Famous for its steak pie and sticky toffee pudding, The hotel has ensured these popular choices are still on the menu, but head chef Nigel Liston and his team have included some new dishes which are sure to tempt the tastebuds.

Starter options include a delicious chorizo and pea risotto, a southern fried chicken dish, served with a Carolina Gold barbecue sauce, or a Sicilian prawn salad, featuring baby prawns with thinly sliced fennel in a fresh and tangy dressing.

Main Course choices include the Red House classics such as home-made steak pie, chef’s curry, home-made beef burger, and fresh fillet of haddock. Other dishes to try are pork loin cutlets, spiced king prawns, Roast Angus beef or a Leg of Lamb.

When it comes to dessert, Nigel loves to prepare his sweet dishes from scratch, showing real flair and imagination, with choices including Oreo and peanut butter pie; Drambuie and milk chocolate parfait, and a delectable banana and Baileys cheesecake.

“We are in love with this new menu. It’s got something for everyone with plenty of gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian choices too,” said Red House owner, Alan Bannerman.

“As we move into the winter months, there’s plenty of comfort food on there too! Many of our classic dishes have a real following with customers enjoying them because they are always consistent in taste and quality. This would certainly be the case for our delicious steak pie, the haddock and chips, and Nigel’s various Curries. It’s nice to vary things up a little bit too so maybe there’s a new dish on here that will tempt someone to try it for the first time.”

Alan finished by saying: “Nigel and his team do a great job locally sourcing ingredients, and use many trusted suppliers in and around the area. We take great pride in the food we serve here at the Red House Hotel. Come in and treat yourself to a meal, whether it’s a relaxed chatty lunch, a Sunday meet up, an anniversary or birthday dinner, or a get together with a group or a club. You’ll be guaranteed a very warm welcome, coupled with the best of Perthshire on a plate!”

www.red-house-hotel.co.uk

