Cockburn’s of Leith the oldest wine merchant in Scotland has won a top industry award at the Decanter Retailer Awards.

The recognition is for the best regional wine shop in Scotland and is the latest trophy to join many others in the company’s long history.

Founded in the 18th century the company has served up wine to some of the best known names in Edinburgh’s history such as Sir Walter Scott.

Keith Murray, director of Cockburns of Leith, said: “We are pleased and proud to receive the award from the Decanter judging panel. To be recognised as Scotland’s best wine shop is no small feat and is a testament to the achievements of the Cockburns team over the past year.

It’s been an absolute pleasure bringing the Cockburns of Leith brand back to life in our Frederick Street shop this past year and we are very grateful to all our customers for their support. We love bringing boutique wines and spirits to Edinburgh’s New Town, and being a destination for shoppers keen to discover special birthday gifts, celebrations, wedding presents, wines for dinner parties, Sunday picnics, after-work treats, and everything in between.”

Cockburns was bought in 2010 by Murray Capital who have revitalised the brand which remains rooted in Edinburgh with a flagship store on Frederick Street. Recently a new wedding wine service has been launched and Malcolm Ogilvie has been recruited as a dedicated wine ambassador.

