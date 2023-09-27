Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision between a cyclist and a pedestrian which occurred on Horse Wynd, Edinburgh, on the morning of Tuesday, 26 September, 2023.

Emergency services responded to the incident around 10.40 am, and the 66-year-old female pedestrian was taken to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where medical staff describe her condition as critical.

The 20-year-old male cyclist was also taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to be checked over and later discharged.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1037 of Tuesday, 26 September, 2023.”

